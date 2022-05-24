Chinese FM to visit Solomon Islands amid security pact worry

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
BANGKOK (AP) — China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi will visit Solomon Islands this week in what the South Pacific nation’s leader said was a “milestone” in his country’s relationship with China, amid concerns over their security pact that could allow Chinese military personnel on the islands.
But Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare insisted in a statement posted on his government's website Tuesday that the partnership with Beijing does not come at the expense of ties with Australia, the United States and others.