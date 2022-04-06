China's security deal with Solomons raises alarm in Pacific NICK PERRY and DAVID RISING, Associated Press April 6, 2022 Updated: April 6, 2022 9:26 p.m.
1 of5 FILE - Floodlights illuminate the Chinese Embassy after a rain in Honiara, Solomon Islands, April 1, 2022. A security alliance between China and the Solomon Islands has sent shudders throughout the South Pacific, with many worried it could set off a large-scale military buildup or that Western animosity to the deal could play into China’s hands. Charley Piringi/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 FILE - A display case of photos is seen outside the Chinese Embassy in Honiara, Solomon Islands, April 2, 2022. A security alliance between China and the Solomon Islands has sent shudders throughout the South Pacific, with many worried it could set off a large-scale military buildup or that Western animosity to the deal could play into China’s hands. Charley Piringi/AP Show More Show Less
3 of5 FILE - The Chinese Embassy is seen in Honiara, Solomon Islands, April 2, 2022. A security alliance between China and the Solomon Islands has sent shudders throughout the South Pacific, with many worried it could set off a large-scale military buildup or that Western animosity to the deal could play into China’s hands. Charley Piringi/AP Show More Show Less
4 of5 FILE - The Chinese Embassy is seen in Honiara, Solomon Islands, April 2, 2022. A security alliance between China and the Solomon Islands has sent shudders throughout the South Pacific, with many worried it could set off a large-scale military buildup or that Western animosity to the deal could play into China’s hands. Charley Piringi/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5 FILE - The Chinese national flag flies outside the Chinese Embassy in Honiara, Solomon Islands, April 1, 2022. A security alliance between China and the Solomon Islands has sent shudders throughout the South Pacific, with many worried it could set off a large-scale military buildup or that Western animosity to the deal could play into China’s hands. Charley Piringi Show More Show Less
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — A security alliance between China and the Solomon Islands has sent shudders throughout the South Pacific, with many worried it could set off a large-scale military buildup or that Western animosity to the deal could play into China’s hands.
What remains most unclear is the extent of China’s ambitions.
Written By
NICK PERRY and DAVID RISING