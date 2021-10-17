China's economic growth weakens amid construction slowdown JOE McDONALD, AP Business Writer Oct. 17, 2021 Updated: Oct. 17, 2021 10:52 p.m.
1 of4 People walk along a riverbank near a commercial office buildings under construction in Tongzhou, outskirts of Beijing, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. China’s economy is losing steam as President Xi Jinping's government cracks down on corporate debt and energy use in pursuit of more stable, sustainable growth. Andy Wong/AP Show More Show Less
2 of4 A family walks by a commercial office buildings under construction in Tongzhou, outskirts of Beijing, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. China’s economy is losing steam as President Xi Jinping's government cracks down on corporate debt and energy use in pursuit of more stable, sustainable growth. Andy Wong/AP Show More Show Less
3 of4 Red lanterns hang in front of a commercial office buildings under construction in Tongzhou, outskirts of Beijing, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. China’s economy is losing steam as President Xi Jinping's government cracks down on corporate debt and energy use in pursuit of more stable, sustainable growth. Andy Wong/AP Show More Show Less
4 of4 A man rides a scooter past by a security guard on duty at an entrance gate of a commercial office buildings under construction in Tongzhou, outskirts of Beijing, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. China’s economy is losing steam as President Xi Jinping's government cracks down on corporate debt and energy use in pursuit of more stable, sustainable growth. Andy Wong/AP Show More Show Less
BEIJING (AP) — China’s economic growth sank in the latest quarter as a construction slowdown and official curbs on energy use by factories weighed on the nation's recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.
The world’s second-largest economy grew 4.9% over a year ago in the three months ending in September, down from the previous quarter’s 7.9%, government data showed Monday. Factory output, retail sales and investment in construction and other fixed assets all weakened.