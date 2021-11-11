China's Singles' Day shopping extravaganza loses luster ZEN SOO, Associated Press Nov. 11, 2021 Updated: Nov. 11, 2021 6:53 a.m.
1 of8 Liu Hui, Chief Data Officer of the JD Big Data Research Institute, speaks in front of a display showing live sales figures for China's biggest online shopping day, known as "Singles' Day" at the headquarters of online retailer JD.com in Beijing, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. China's biggest online shopping day, known as "Singles' Day" on Nov. 11, is taking on a muted tone this year as regulators crack down on the technology industry and President Xi Jinping pushes for "common prosperity." Andy Wong/AP Show More Show Less
BEIJING (AP) — China’s Singles’ Day, the world’s largest online shopping festival which falls on Nov. 11 every year, is losing its shine, with less marketing hype and a crackdown on the technology industry.
Singles’ Day has been viewed as the largest online marketing event of the year. It is heavily advertised for weeks ahead of time with brands and merchants offering deep discounts to attract consumers looking for bargains.