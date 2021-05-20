China, in global campaign, vaccinates its people in Thailand FU TING and PATRICK QUINN, Associated Press May 20, 2021 Updated: May 20, 2021 6:26 a.m.
BANGKOK (AP) — Chinese citizens living in Thailand began being vaccinated on Thursday as part of China's global campaign to inoculate its nationals living and working abroad.
China recently donated 500,000 vaccine doses, and Thailand agreed in turn to inoculate Chinese nationals as it slowly rolls out shots for its own citizens to contain a coronavirus surge that has sickened tens of thousands in the past two months.
