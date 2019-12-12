China: envoys in 'close communication' ahead of US deadline

BEIJING (AP) — China's government says negotiators are in “close communication” with Washington ahead of a weekend deadline for a U.S. tariff hike.

A Ministry of Commerce spokesman on Thursday gave no indication of possible progress in trade talks or whether Washington might postpone the increase.

News reports say President Donald Trump's advisers were preparing for a possible delay but the president had yet to decide.

The spokesman, Gao Feng, told reporters, “the economic and trade teams of both sides have maintained close communication.” He said he had no additional details to release.

Beijing has threatened to retaliate if Washington goes ahead with plans to raise duties on $160 billion of Chinese imports.

The two sides are negotiating a Phase 1 agreement as part of the effort to resolve their sprawling trade dispute.