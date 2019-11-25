Children treated for carbon monoxide exposure at day care

ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities in Georgia say several children at a day care center are being treated for exposure to carbon monoxide.

Atlanta Fire Department spokesman Sgt. Cortez Stafford told news outlets that at least three children were being treated for exposure to carbon monoxide Monday. The symptoms suffered by the children at Village Learning Center in southwest Atlanta were not life-threatening.

Stafford says four other children left the facility with their parents but were asked to return for an evaluation.

The investigation is ongoing.