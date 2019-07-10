Children’s summer concerts at Twin Brooks

Enjoy music in the park at the children’s lunchtime concerts at Twin Brooks Park. After the concert, stay and enjoy the playground or walk through the park.

Concerts will be held on Tuesdays from noon-1 p.m. Events could be canceled in the event of rain with no rain date provided.

July 16 — Ryan SanAngelo

July 23 — Lynn Lewis & Friends

July 30 — Jay and Ray

August 6 — Marcia Louis

August 20 — Tom Weber