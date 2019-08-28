Trumbull Community Women collected new and used children’s clothing on Saturday, Aug. 24, at the Trumbull Library. All donations benefitted the Bridgeport Rescue Mission and the Community Closet in Bridgeport. Shown loading up the car after the drive for Mercy Learning Center are Trumbull Community Women members are: Jo Lifrieri, Duly Chiappetta, Terri Malo, Liz Thomas and Lucille Jacozzi.