Child welfare contractor spent $80K on Cubs tickets

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A cash-strapped Kansas foster care contractor that struggles to pay its bills and is under investigation for falsifying documents spent $80,000 on tickets to see the Chicago Cubs, owned by the family of Nebraska's governor, as it sought new business in that state, according to a whistleblower report.
St. Francis Ministries bought the tickets in 2019, including $65,000 worth of playoff tickets that it expected to be refunded for because the Cubs didn't make the playoffs. That same year, the agency was awarded a $197 million, five-year contract from the state of Nebraska to oversee the care of abused and neglected children in Douglas and Sarpy Counties in the Omaha area.