Chief: Trumbull mall cop 'reassigned' due to staffing issues

TRUMBULL — For 10 months, the town had a police officer stationed at the Westfield Trumbull mall, patrolling the shopping center, providing security tips to store-owners and in general serving as a walking deterrent to crime.

But, in June of this year, the officer was reassigned to the Trumbull Police Department's patrol division to help address an ongoing shortage there. Police Chief Michael Lombardo said officers still patrol the mall regularly — but it would be nice to have a full-time officer there again.

"It was great," Lombardo said of having an officer at the mall. "We had somebody who became very involved. That was his primary function, to be involved with anything at the mall that had to do with law enforcement. Just being a presence there is a deterrent to crime."

Police frequently respond to incidents at the mall, including a fight that reportedly took place the afternoon of Sept. 20 and led to six arrests. According to police reports, officers first came to the mall to investigate reports of an armed robbery, then learned no such event had occurred.

Instead, police said, a fight had taken place between several men near the mall’s Macy’s. Eventually, officers determined that a man being attacked by others pulled a gun, and then they all fled the scene, according to reports. Police said that officers were able to find all the men involved and take them into custody.

Part of the original purpose of having the police officer at the mall was to make sure someone was on site as often as possible, Lombardo said.

In July 2020, the town received a grant through the U.S. Justice Department’s Community Oriented Police Services (COPS), which provided $125,000 in funding. Lombardo said, starting in August 2021, the officer was stationed at the police substation in the mall.

The mall is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. Lombardo said the officer was typically at the mall from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., depending on his schedule.

But the department has struggled with staffing shortages, and currently has 13 open positions, plus new four officers who are still in training, meaning they can't be on the streets yet. That's challenging, Lombardo said, as the department has officers on patrol 24 hours a day.

To fill the patrol slots, he said, some officers with other duties needed to be reassigned to patrol. This included not only the officer at the mall, but also two school resource officers and a traffic officer.

It's unfortunate that those officers need to be reassigned, Lombardo said, but he was quick to point out that the mall hasn't been abandoned.

"We want people to see a police presence," he said, adding that officers are regularly assigned to patrol the area.

First Selectman Vicki Tesoro said she understands why the mall officers and others need to be reassigned, and is confident that police are still doing all they can to keep mall patrons safe.

"They are still present at the mall," she said. "We have officers go in there during the day that walk around."

Still, both Tesoro and Lombardo said they would like to the mall-focused position to return if staffing allows.

"It's something we would love to be able to do," Lombardo said.