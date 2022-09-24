Chief: Trumbull mall cop 'reassigned' due to staffing issues

TRUMBULL — For 10 months, the town had a police officer stationed at the Westfield Trumbull mall, patrolling the shopping center, providing security tips to store-owners and in general serving as a walking deterrent to crime.
But, in June of this year, the officer was reassigned to the Trumbull Police Department's patrol division to help address an ongoing shortage there. Police Chief Michael Lombardo said officers still patrol the mall regularly — but it would be nice to have a full-time officer there again.