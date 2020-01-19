Chicago will test out updated bus routes on West Side

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago will test updated buses routes on the city's West Side under a pilot program recently approved by the Chicago Transit Board.

City officials tout the change as part of Mayor Lori Lightfoot's promise to invest in neighborhoods outside the downtown core.

The pilot program is designed to provide streamlined service along the city's grid system and improve connections to city trains, according to city officials. For example, riders will have more access to jobs, services and schools near the University of Illinois at Chicago where there are also several hospitals.

The changes take effect in April and will last one year. Chicago Transit Authority staff will determine whether to make the changes permanent.

The changes will cost about $550,000 and be funding with CTA operating funds, according to officials.