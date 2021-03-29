Chicago police move to end man's frequent mistaken detention

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Police Department has taken steps to end the 15-year ordeal of a man who alleges he has been detained more than 60 times on the belief he was the man named in a southern Illinois arrest warrant, a lawyer for city said Monday.
Darren Cole, 50, on Thursday filed a federal lawsuit alleging he had been punched and had guns pointed at him by officers during stops that started in 2006. Cole shares the name and birth date of the man wanted in warrant issued in Marion County. While the stops didn’t lead to charges, the lawsuit states Cole was frequently held for four to six hours.