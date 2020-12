CHICAGO (AP) — A woman and a 12-year-old boy who were crossing a Chicago street were struck and fatally injured Wednesday night by a car that then sped away from the scene, police said.

Araceli Gutierrez, 48, and Giovanne Bucio, 12, were taken to different hospitals after they were struck about 8 p.m. in the city’s Gage Park neighborhood, police said.