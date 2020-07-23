Chicago boy, 7, dies after boat overturns on Chicago River

CHICAGO (AP) — A 7-year-old Chicago boy died and several people were hospitalized after a boat capsized on the Chicago River, apparently after a cargo boat passed the smaller vessel, officials said.

The boy was initially hospitalized in critical condition Wednesday evening at Mercy Hospital, but he later died from an apparent drowning, officials said. He was identified by the Cook County medical examiner’s office as Victor Lobato.

The boy, who lived in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood, was trapped under the boat after it capsized on the river in Chicago's South Loop about 7 p.m. after the cargo boat passed, officials said.

The boy and eight other people who were on the boat were pulled from the river afterward, fire officials said.

“It was a small craft, kind of pretty packed up as far as water safety," Battalion Chief Patrick Maloney of the Chicago Fire Department, told WLS-TV.

Police said initial reports indicated the boy was wearing a life vest at the time, the Chicago Tribune reported.

The boy, two other children and three adults were taken to area hospitals for treatment in fair to critical condition. Three other passengers on the boat refused medical treatment.