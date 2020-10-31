Chattanooga officer shoots, kills man who fired at police

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — A police officer in Chattanooga, Tennessee, fatally shot a man who fired a gun at the officer during a foot chase, authorities said.

The Chattanooga Police Department said officers went to the scene of a vehicle crash on Friday afternoon and a man involved in the crash began running away.

An officer chased the man to a gas station, police said. An officer shot the man when he began firing a gun at the officer, police said.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he died, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. He was identified as Brandin Keith Davis, 27.

Authorities said Davis had active warrants for attempted murder, domestic assault and other charges from Anderson County.

The officer has been placed on administrative leave. The officer was not immediately identified by authorities.