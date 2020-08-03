Charter changes, redistricting on tonight’s council agenda

Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Charter changes, redistricting on tonight’s council agenda 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

TRUMBULL — Members of the public will have their final chance to speak out on two key Town Council actions tonight before the council’s Zoom meeting.

At tonight’s meeting the council will discuss and vote on the 2020 Trumbull Redistricting Committee final report, which recommends changing from four to seven voting districts. The public is invited to provide input to the council during the public hearing on this resolution.

The final plan can be found on the town website.

Also at tonight’s meeting the public may speak about the Charter Revision Commission 2020’s final report. The full version of the report is available here and a summary can be read here.

The Town Council is charged with deciding which charter amendments to submit for voter approval at the election on Nov. 3. Only those amendments approved by the voters will become effective.

Residents may join the Town Council Meeting online here. Webinar ID: 925 2897 3147 Password: 252915. Residents may also join by phone at 301-715-8592 or 833-548-0282 (toll free) Webinar ID: 925 2897 3147.

The full Town Council Agenda can be found here.