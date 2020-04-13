Charter Revision Commission public hearing Wednesday

The Trumbull Charter Revision Commission 2020 will hold an online public hearing on Wednesday, April 15 at 7 p.m.

The Town Council initiated a revision of the Town Charter at its meeting on March 2, and the Commission is required to submit its draft report to the Town Council by June 1.

Under state law the commission is required to hold at least two public hearings, one prior to beginning its work, and one before submitting its draft report to the Town Council. This will be the commission’s first public hearing.

Members of the public are invited to bring up issues they would like addressed in a revision of the charter. The Charter can be found on the town website here. The commission will consider input from the public and from town officials and employees.

The public hearing will be conducted via Zoom, and members of the public can participate by viewing or listening to the hearing on their computer, cell phone, or landline. Members of the public who are participating on Zoom can request to speak and make comments to the commission. The hearing will also be broadcast live on Facebook, although Facebook viewers will not be able to comment. Instructions on how to participate will be posted on the town website. Comments may also be emailed to the clerk of the Commission, Cynthia Katske, at ckatske@trumbull-ct.gov, prior to the hearing.