Charleston airport evacuated after suspicious package found

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — The Charleston International Airport was evacuated Wednesday and passengers were told to deplane after a suspicious package was found on the property.

Passengers were directed to the parking garage area after the Transportation Security Administration identified a package deemed to be a potential threat, WCBD-TV reported.

Charleston County Aviation Authority CEO Elliott Summey said the Charleston County Bomb Squad is on the scene. Passengers were notified via the overhead announcement system, text message and other forms of communication.

Authorities said all inbound traffic to Charleston has been halted until 2 p.m. Summey said the airport will reopen when law enforcement agencies give the all-clear.