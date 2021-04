CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire was the second fastest growing state in New England over the last decade, according to U.S. Census Bureau figures released Monday.

The state’s resident population on April 1 was 1,377,529, a 4.6% increase from 2010. Massachusetts was the fastest growing state in New England, seeing a 7.4% increase. That matches the 7.4% resident population increase in the nation as a whole.