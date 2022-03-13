Census: Black population grows in suburbs, shrinks in cities SOPHIA TAREEN, Associated Press March 13, 2022 Updated: March 13, 2022 12:53 p.m.
Judy Ware poses for a photo outside of her restaurant in Chicago, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. Judy Ware is preparing to resume table service at the Ranch after struggling through the coronavirus pandemic. A fire set during unrest following George Floyd's killing in Minneapolis destroyed the restaurant's interior, and takeout-only couldn't sustain the business, which has been operating for more than 50 years.
CHICAGO (AP) — A longtime area staple with its wagon wheel décor and “Roy Rogers ribeye,” The Ranch Steak House is fighting to reopen as one of the last sit-down restaurants in the once-flourishing Black Chicago neighborhood of Roseland.
About 13 miles (21 kilometers) away near Indiana, Christopher Cain and wife Deja Cousins-Cain sought a new market for their wine bar that promises “Good Vibes Only,” settling on the suburb of Lansing, where growth has included a steady increase in Black residents.