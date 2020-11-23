Cemetery, church among 6 Tennessee sites named to register

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A cemetery, a church and an old post office are among six properties in Tennessee that have been named to the National Register of Historic Places.

The six locations have been placed on the national list of cultural resources worthy of preservation, The Tennessee Historical Commission said Friday in a news release.

Named to the register were Millennium Manor, a granite, concrete and marble home built between 1938 and 1946 in Alcoa; Mt. Olive Cemetery, a historic African American burial site dating back to 1817 in Clarksville; and First Avenue Methodist Episcopal Church, a Gothic Revival-style church built in 1887 in Dayton.

The three other Tennessee properties placed on the list were the former Kingsport Hosiery Mills business complex in Kingsport; the Johnson City Postal Savings Bank and Post Office, built in 1910 in Johnson City; and the Hughes House, a transitional Queen Anne-Stick style house built in 1892 in Clifton.