Celtics have huge 4th, beat Warriors in Game 1 of NBA Finals JANIE McCAULEY, AP Sports Writer June 2, 2022 Updated: June 3, 2022 12:02 a.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of10 Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, right, celebrates with forward Draymond Green (23) during the first half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics in San Francisco, Thursday, June 2, 2022. Jed Jacobsohn/AP Show More Show Less
2 of10 Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, left, celebrates with forward Draymond Green during the first half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics in San Francisco, Thursday, June 2, 2022. John Hefti/AP Show More Show Less
3 of10 Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) brings the ball up the court against Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart during the first half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals in San Francisco, Thursday, June 2, 2022. Jed Jacobsohn/AP Show More Show Less
4 of10 Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) passes the ball in front of Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III (44) during the first half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals in San Francisco, Thursday, June 2, 2022. Jed Jacobsohn/AP Show More Show Less
5 of10 Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) shoots against Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the first half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals in San Francisco, Thursday, June 2, 2022. Jed Jacobsohn/AP Show More Show Less
6 of10 Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) is defended by Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) and guard Derrick White (9) during the first half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals in San Francisco, Thursday, June 2, 2022. Jed Jacobsohn/AP Show More Show Less
7 of10 Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) celebrates next to Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams (12) during the first half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals in San Francisco, Thursday, June 2, 2022. Jed Jacobsohn/AP Show More Show Less
8 of10 Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) celebrates with center Robert Williams III (44) and center Al Horford (42) during the first half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco, Thursday, June 2, 2022. Jed Jacobsohn/AP Show More Show Less
9 of10 Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) shoots against Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) during the first half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals in San Francisco, Thursday, June 2, 2022. Jed Jacobsohn/AP Show More Show Less
10 of10 Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) drives to the basket against Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole (3) during the first half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals in San Francisco, Thursday, June 2, 2022. Jed Jacobsohn/AP Show More Show Less
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Jaylen Brown fueled a comeback charge and scored 24 points, Al Horford hit six 3-pointers and the Boston Celtics rode the most lopsided fourth quarter in NBA Finals history to a 120-108 victory over the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 on Thursday night.
Horford finished with 26 points and the Celtics outscored the Warriors 40-16 in the final 12 minutes after trailing by 15 points late in the third quarter.
Written By
JANIE McCAULEY