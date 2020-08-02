Celebrate the Assumption at St. Catherine

The Parish of Saint Catherine of Siena, 220 Shelton Road, Trumbull, will celebrate The Solemnity of The Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary. The Assumption of Mary into Heaven is, according to the beliefs of the Catholic church, the bodily taking up of Mary, the mother of Jesus, into Heaven at the end of her earthly life.

Mass for the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary will be celebrated on Saturday, Aug. 15, at 8 and 10 a.m., with music. There will be no vigil mass.

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, seat reservations are required for mass. There is no charge for seat reservations to attend mass. The reservation portal opens on Tuesday, August 11, at 10 a.m. The link to register is on the parish website at StCathTrumbull.com.