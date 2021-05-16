Cedar Rapids tries to turn city of stumps into tree oasis SCOTT McFETRIDGE, Associated Press May 16, 2021 Updated: May 16, 2021 9:21 a.m.
1 of8 City arborist Todd Fagan plants a tree during a tree planting ceremony with school children, Friday, April 30, 2021, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. A rare storm called a derecho plowed through the city of 130,000 last August with 140 mph winds and left behind a jumble of branches, downed powerlines and twisted signs. Now, city officials, businesses and nonprofit groups have teamed up with ambitious plans to somehow transform what is now a city of stumps back into the tree-covered Midwestern oasis along the Cedar River. Charlie Neibergall/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 A Tree City USA flag flies in a park during a tree planting ceremony with school children, Friday, April 30, 2021, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. A rare storm called a derecho plowed through the city of 130,000 last August with 140 mph winds and left behind a jumble of branches, downed powerlines and twisted signs. Now, city officials, businesses and nonprofit groups have teamed up with ambitious plans to somehow transform what is now a city of stumps back into the tree-covered Midwestern oasis along the Cedar River. Charlie Neibergall/AP Show More Show Less
3 of8 A large tree stump sits in front of homes, Friday, April 30, 2021, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. A rare storm called a derecho plowed through the city of 130,000 last August with 140 mph winds and left behind a jumble of branches, downed powerlines and twisted signs. Now, city officials, businesses and nonprofit groups have teamed up with ambitious plans to somehow transform what is now a city of stumps back into the tree-covered Midwestern oasis along the Cedar River. Charlie Neibergall/AP Show More Show Less
4 of8 City arborist Todd Fagan speaks during a tree planting ceremony with school children, Friday, April 30, 2021, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. A rare storm called a derecho plowed through the city of 130,000 last August with 140 mph winds and left behind a jumble of branches, downed powerlines and twisted signs. Now, city officials, businesses and nonprofit groups have teamed up with ambitious plans to somehow transform what is now a city of stumps back into the tree-covered Midwestern oasis along the Cedar River. Charlie Neibergall/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 Shannon Ramsay, who heads the nonprofit group Trees Forever, speaks during a tree planting ceremony with school children, Friday, April 30, 2021, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. A rare storm called a derecho plowed through the city of 130,000 last August with 140 mph winds and left behind a jumble of branches, downed powerlines and twisted signs. Now, city officials, businesses and nonprofit groups have teamed up with ambitious plans to somehow transform what is now a city of stumps back into the tree-covered Midwestern oasis along the Cedar River. Charlie Neibergall/AP Show More Show Less
6 of8 Austin Even, of Independence, Iowa, clears branches from in front of a home, Friday, April 30, 2021, in Cedar Rapids. A rare storm called a derecho plowed through the city of 130,000 last August with 140 mph winds and left behind a jumble of branches, downed powerlines and twisted signs. Now, city officials, businesses and nonprofit groups have teamed up with ambitious plans to somehow transform what is now a city of stumps back into the tree-covered Midwestern oasis along the Cedar River. Charlie Neibergall/AP Show More Show Less
7 of8 Austin Even clears branches from in front of a home, Friday, April 30, 2021, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. A rare storm called a derecho plowed through the city of 130,000 last August with 140 mph winds and left behind a jumble of branches, downed powerlines and twisted signs. Now, city officials, businesses and nonprofit groups have teamed up with ambitious plans to somehow transform what is now a city of stumps back into the tree-covered Midwestern oasis along the Cedar River. Charlie Neibergall/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8 City arborist Todd Fagan plants a tree during a tree planting ceremony with school children, Friday, April 30, 2021, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. A rare storm called a derecho plowed through the city of 130,000 last August with 140 mph winds and left behind a jumble of branches, downed powerlines and twisted signs. Now, city officials, businesses and nonprofit groups have teamed up with ambitious plans to somehow transform what is now a city of stumps back into the tree-covered Midwestern oasis along the Cedar River. Charlie Neibergall/AP Show More Show Less
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Until one afternoon last August, Cedar Rapids had always been a lush, leafy island surrounded by a sea of corn and soybeans, with its giant oaks, sycamores and other trees towering over the community’s neighborhoods and providing a shady refuge from Iowa’s steamy summer heat.
It took 45 minutes to shred nearly all of those trees, as a rare storm called a derecho plowed through the city of 130,000 in eastern Iowa with 140 mph (225 kph) winds and left behind a jumble of branches, downed powerlines and twisted signs.
Written By
SCOTT McFETRIDGE