Cause of Fire at Kansas alcohol plant under investigation

ATCHISON, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say no one was hurt in an explosion and fire at a northeast Kansas distilling plant that was fined earlier this year over a noxious cloud of fumes that sent dozens to the hospital.

Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson said the blast happened around 8:15 p.m. Friday at MGP Ingredient, which is a supplier of distilled spirits and specialty wheat proteins and starches. The cause has not been determined.

Earlier this year, the company was fined $1 million for violating the federal Clean Air Act. In October 2016, a chlorine gas cloud formed at the company’s Atchison plant when 4,000 gallons of sulfuric acid were mistakenly combined with 5,800 gallons of sodium hypochlorite.

Residents evacuated the city 50 miles (80 kilometers) northwest of Kansas City, or sheltered in place for hours. About 140 people sought medical attention.

A federal report blamed the leak on missing key rings on chemical storage tanks and a lack of attention to procedure.