Cat healed from wounds now available for adoption

Teddy Teddy Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Cat healed from wounds now available for adoption 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Teddy is a 3 yr old neutered male cat. Teddy was found with a deeply embedded collar last fall. It has taken months to heal the wounds he suffered from the collar which was wrapped under his arm. According to shelter staff, throughout this ordeal, Teddy was so patient and agreeable to letting us and the vet tend to his wounds. He is a super affectionate and laid back cat.”

Call Trumbull Animal Shelter at 203-452-5088 for more information, or visit Teddy and other pets available at 324 Church Hill Road.