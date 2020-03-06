Cat and Kitten Adoption event March 7

A Cat and Kitten Adoption event, hosted by the Stratford Cat Project (SCP), will take place on Saturday, March 7, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Baldwin's Corner Adoption Center at H-3 Pet Supply, 475 Hawley Lane, Stratford.

SCP is also seeking donations of Friskies canned cat food (turkey pate), scoopable litter, wee wee pads, Purina One Dry Food and gift cards to H3 Pet or Walmart.

For more information, visit scp4cats@yahoo.com.