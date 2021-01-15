Case against woman charged in boyfriend's suicide to proceed

Michael Dwyer/AP

BOSTON (AP) — The manslaughter case against a former Boston College student accused of encouraging her boyfriend to take his own life will head toward trial, prosecutors said Friday.

A court this week partially denied the defense's motion to dismiss, finding that Inyoung You’s words could have caused Alexander Urtula to kill himself, Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins’ office said. The judge did dismiss one of the prosecution's theories, ruling that You’s failure to summon help didn't cause his suicide, Rollins' office said.