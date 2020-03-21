Carnival krewe delivers fried chicken to ER amid virus woes

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Krewe of Red Beans is a fun-loving Mardi Gras marching group that also occasionally practices social activism. In the era of the coronavirus, krewe founder Devin DeWulf has dreamed up a way to bring a little joy to one of the city’s emergency rooms while supporting area restaurants and giving krewe members a way to make a modest contribution.

In the midst of a gloomy gestalt, it’s a win, win, win situation.

DeWulf’s wife Annelies is an ER doctor at University Medical Center. Her job is stressful on a good day. But DeWulf said the COVID-19 contagion has ramped up the pressure considerably.

On March 10, UMC began treating one of the first three coronavirus cases reported in the state. As of Wednesday afternoon, seven people have died of the illness in the New Orleans area.

Recently, DeWulf said, his wife reported the wave of happiness that rippled through the ER when a nurse brought in a batch of homemade cookies to share with the staff. It was an ordinary workplace kindness that shone particularly brightly in an atmosphere dense with apprehension.

“It seemed to stick out in her day,” DeWulf said.

Those much-welcomed cookies inspired DeWulf, who is an accomplished artist, stay-at-home dad and Carnival krewe founder. There wasn’t much he or anybody else could do about the mushrooming epidemic, but maybe they could bring smiles to the faces of some of the medical staffs on the front lines.

DeWulf’s plan was simple. Volunteers from the krewe would pick up food from local restaurants and deliver it to emergency rooms twice each day to cover both the day and night shifts. DeWulf established an online crowd-sourced funding campaign to cover the cost of the food.

Naturally, the first ER to receive the Krewe of Red Beans care packages would be University Medical Center, where his wife received permission to accept the deliveries. The project kicked off with a delivery of 60 Brazilian bonbons from Tropicalia Kitchen, followed by fried chicken and dirty rice from Coquette, then cupcakes and breakfast sandwiches from Cake Café the next day.

Krewe of Red Beans member Siera Read, who volunteered to make food runs, said that when she received the chicken order at the restaurant she was presented with a disinfected pen with which to sign the receipt. After that, she said, she pulled up at the patient drop-off at the hospital ER and placed the order on a chair inside the door where it could be retrieved without contact.

“Their faces lit up,” she said of the masked hospital staff, “and I drove away craving fried chicken because my car smelled like it.”

Read, who works in the finance industry, planned to deliver sandwiches from Joey K’s on Wednesday evening. “It feels good,” she said. “We all want to be helpful, but there’s only so much we can do with social distancing.”

DeWulf said that after one delivery his wife texted to say, “one of the residents (with tears in her eyes) talked about how thankful they were for the treats.”

Cindy Farnet, owner of Joey K’s restaurant, said that DeWulf is correct in his opinion that restaurants, which are on takeout-only status, can use all the help they can get during the coronavirus crisis and his heart is in the right place.

“I think it’s a great idea,” she said of DeWulf's plan. “I mean, we’re trying to keep as many people working as we can. And those people working at hospitals — I can’t even imagine what they’re going through.”

DeWulf said he chose the restaurants he’s used as food sources from the list of those that planned to participate in the krewe’s annual red beans recipe contest. So far, online cash donors — most of whom are krewe members — have given $1,200 to the project. With more funds, DeWulf said, he’d like to branch out to deliver treats to other local ERs, if he can get the proper permission.