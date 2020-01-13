Caregiver support group and ‘Power Foods’ seminar

Bridges by EPOCH at Trumbull, a memory care assisted living community located at 2415 Reservoir Ave., will host the following complimentary events in January.

Caregiver support group, Jan. 15, 5:30 p.m. — Caregivers are invited to trade tips, socialize with others on a similar journey and receive expert advice from dementia care professionals who understand their challenges and concerns. Dinner will be served. Caregivers can bring their loved ones with memory loss to dine with Bridges residents while they attend the group. Call 203-935-8530 to RSVP.

Cooking with Chef Gary: ‘Power Foods’, Jan. 21 from 5-7 p.m. — Caregivers are invited to join Bridges by EPOCH as Trumbull chef, Gary Seri presents a cooking demonstration featuring brain-healthy recipes. Join him to discuss how certain foods can enhance brain health, improve mood and create more enjoyable days for people with memory loss. Caregivers can bring their loved ones with memory loss to enjoy an activity with Bridges residents during this seminar. Refreshments will be served. Call 203-935-8530 to RSVP.