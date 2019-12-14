Caregiver support group Dec. 18

Bridges® by EPOCH at Trumbull, a memory care assisted living community located at 2415 Reservoir Ave., will host the following complimentary event:

Caregiver Support Group - Wednesday, Dec. 18, at 5:30 p.m. Caregivers are invited to trade tips, socialize with others on a similar journey and receive expert advice from dementia care professionals who understand their challenges and concerns. Dinner will be served. Caregivers may bring their loved ones with memory loss to dine with Bridges residents while they attend the group. Call 203-935-8530 to RSVP or for more information.