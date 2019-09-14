Caregiver support group

Bridges by EPOCH at Trumbull, a memory care assisted living community located at 2415 Reservoir Avenue, will host the following event:

Caregiver Support Group — Wednesday, Sept. 18, at noon. Caregivers are invited to trade tips, socialize with others on a similar journey and receive expert advice from dementia care professionals who understand their challenges and concerns. Lunch will be served. Caregivers may bring their loved ones with memory loss to dine with Bridges residents while they attend the group.

Call 203-935-8530 for more information or to RSVP.