Caregiver Support Group and Stem Cell Therapy seminars

Bridges by EPOCH at Trumbull, a memory care assisted living community, located at 2415 Reservoir Ave., will host the following complimentary events in February. Call 203-935-8530 to RSVP.

Caregiver Support Group — Wednesday, Feb. 19, at 5:30 p.m. Caregivers are invited to trade tips, socialize with others on a similar journey and receive expert advice from dementia care professionals who understand their challenges and concerns. Dinner will be served. Caregivers may bring their loved ones with memory loss to dine with Bridges residents while they attend the group.

Dine and Discover — Stem Cell Therapy for Stroke and Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) Patients: Thursday, Feb. 20, at 5 p.m.; With Guest Speaker Dr. Peter McAllister, co-founder and Chief Medical Officer, New England Institute for Clinical Research. Stroke and traumatic brain injury strike millions of people each year. Dr. McAllister will discuss the various treatment options for the long-term effects of these conditions, including weakness, spasticity, language and cognitive difficulties and pain. He'll also discuss new research on stem cell therapy that could help restore function for stroke and TBI patients. Caregivers may bring their loved ones with memory loss to enjoy a meal and an activity with Bridges by EPOCH residents during this seminar. Dinner will be served.