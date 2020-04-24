Car inspection stations closed until May 11 to slow virus

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey's motor vehicle inspection stations will be closed until May 11 as part of statewide efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19, Gov. Phil Murphy's administration said Friday.

While inspection and road testing facilities will close, essential operations will continue, the Motor Vehicle Commission said in a statement. Those include supporting commercial trucking to keep the supply chain operating, the commission said.

Other services like renewing driver's licenses and registrations can be done online at NJMVC.gov.

The commissioner initially closed inspection stations from March 16 until March 30, followed by extensions that were set to expire on Monday.

Expiration dates for driver licenses, registrations, inspection stickers and temporary tags had been extended to May 13.

New Jersey has nearly 100,000 positive cases of the coronavirus and 5,368 deaths.

For most people, it causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are at higher risk of more severe illness.

A look at other developments:

___

PORTRAIT OF RECOVERY

A northern New Jersey man who had the virus is home and recovering after spending the better part of a month fighting for his life at a local hospital.

Pedro Gonzalez spent more than three weeks on a ventilator at Hudson Regional Hospital in Secaucus before he woke up on Easter morning.

“It was a nightmare not really knowing what was going to happen,” his wife, Victoria, said Friday. “There are no words to explain what we went through.”

The 37-year-old hotel worker from Union City was on camera during the Friday conference call hosted by the hospital but didn’t speak. He sported a full beard that grew in during his hospital stay, but he intends to shave it off, Victoria Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez began feeling ill in mid-March and had a low-grade fever between 99 and 100 degrees, his wife said. Within several days his fever had risen to 102 and he was experiencing chest pains and having trouble breathing, prompting his primary care doctor to tell him to go to the hospital for tests.

He was one of the first patients to be admitted to the small, community hospital with the new coronavirus, hospital CEO Nizar Kifaieh said. Since then, the number of patients quadrupled before beginning a steep decline in the last several days, he said.

Gonzalez “deteriorated very quickly,” according to Kifaieh, and was soon put on a ventilator. The vast majority of patients who go on ventilators don’t survive, Kifaieh said, and Gonzalez “had a lot of ups and down” during the next few weeks as hospital staff employed a variety of treatments. His recovery “meant a tremendous amount” to hospital staff, Kifaieh said.

Staff members stayed positive and never gave up hope, Victoria Gonzalez said. “Without that, I don’t know what would have happened,” she said.