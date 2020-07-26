https://www.trumbulltimes.com/news/article/Car-hits-pedestrians-in-Berlin-at-least-5-injured-15434813.php
Car hits pedestrians in Berlin; at least 5 injured
BERLIN (AP) — At least five people were injured in the German capital early Sunday morning after a car drove off the road and into pedestrians.
The incident occurred shortly after 7 a.m. in Berlin's Hardenbergplatz, outside the Zoological Garden train station, the dpa news reported.
Berlin's fire department said in a Twitter update that some of the pedestrians sustained serious injuries, and that a rescue helicopter was deployed to help.
Further details were not immediately available.
