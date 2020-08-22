Car goes down Mount Charleston embankment; 2 killed, 3 hurt

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Two people were killed and three others injured Saturday when a car went down an embankment after failing to make a curve on a road on Mount Charleston west of Las Vegas, authorities said.

Those killed were the woman driving the car and a man who was a passenger, the Nevada Highway Patrol said.

After striking a guardrail on Kyle Canyon Road, the car went down the embankment and struck a large tree stump and overturned, the Highway Patrol said.

The Highway Patrol said impairment was not suspected.

No identifies were relesed.