Car driver killed in crash involving school bus

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — A crash involving a school bus killed the driver of a car but didn't injure any students.

News outlets report that the accident involving a Tuscaloosa city school bus happened Thursday morning on Alabama 69.

Photos and video from the scene show a car with severe damage to its front end near the rear of a yellow school bus. Ambulances and fire trucks are nearby.

The Tuscaloosa News reports the driver of the car was fatally injured, but no children aboard the bus were hurt.

Authorities didn't immediately release the name of the victim.