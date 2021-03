TRUMBULL — An Old Town Road home suffered structural damage Monday night when a resident driving a new car crashed through the garage of one house and into the side of another, according to Trumbull Volunteer Fire Co. spokesman Alex Relkin.

Firefighters spent about an hour with the vehicle and assisting the wrecker with removal. Officials from the town’s Building Department also were on hand to assess the damage to the house. There were no injuries in the incident.