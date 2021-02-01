Capital-area naval installations set protection exercises

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Naval installations in the National Capital Region have begun their annual anti-terrorism force protection exercise, a news release said.
According to information from the U.S. Naval Academy, the exercise is designed to enhance the readiness of Navy security forces and ensure seamless operations among the commands, other services and agency partners. The exercise is conducted by Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command and Commander, Navy Installations Command on all Navy installations in the continental U.S.