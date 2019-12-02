Candidate fling opens for 2020 elections in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina officially kicks off the 2020 campaign with the opening of candidate filing for hundreds of elected positions such as governor and U.S. senator, in the state legislature and on the courts.

The State Board of Elections and all county boards begin taking candidate paperwork and filing fees at midday Monday. The filing period ends at noon Dec. 20.

Primaries will be held March 3 between multiple candidates from the same party vying for the same job.

Candidates for president follow a different process to get on ballots. And the state board won’t take congressional candidate filings for now because judges blocked them while a new set of U.S. House district boundaries is scrutinized.

Elected officials already seeking reelection include Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and Republican Sen. Thom Tillis.