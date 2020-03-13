Canadian Parliament shuts until April 20 due to pandemic
Rob Gillies, Associated Press
Minister of Health Patty Hajdu looks on as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a news conference in Ottawa, Wednesday March 11, 2020. Canada is announcing $1 billion ($730 million) in funding to help health-care workers cope with the increasing number of new cases of coronavirus and to help Canadian workers who are forced to isolate themselves. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP) less
Photo: Adrian Wyld, AP
TORONTO (AP) — Canada's House of Commons voted Friday to shut down for at least five weeks to help ensure lawmakers do not contribute to the spread of for new coronavirus.
The moves comes after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife tested positive. The prime minister himself has been in self-imposed quarantine.