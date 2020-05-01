Canada bans assault-style weapons after mass shooting

TORONTO (AP) — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday that Canada is banning assault-style weapons immediately.

Trudeau cited numerous mass shootings in the country, including the killing of 22 people in Nova Scotia April 18 and 19.

Trudeau has said the government was on the verge of bringing in stricter gun control legislation in March, but halted plans when the pandemic hit.