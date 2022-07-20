Can green hydrogen save a coal town and slow climate change? SAM METZ, Associated Press July 20, 2022 Updated: July 20, 2022 11:23 a.m.
1 of13 A smokestack stands at a coal plant on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Delta, Utah. Developers in rural Utah who want to create big underground caverns to store hydrogen fuel won a $504 million loan guarantee this spring. They plan to convert the site of the plant completely to cleanly-made hydrogen by 2045. Rick Bowmer/AP Show More Show Less
2 of13 Intermountain Power Agency spokesperson John Ward walks through a coal power plant on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Delta, Utah. Developers in rural Utah who want to create big underground caverns to store hydrogen fuel won a $504 million loan guarantee this spring. They plan to convert the site of the 40-year-old coal plant to cleanly-made hydrogen by 2045. Rick Bowmer/AP Show More Show Less
DELTA, Utah (AP) — The coal plant is closing. In this tiny Utah town surrounded by cattle, alfalfa fields and scrub-lined desert highways, hundreds of workers over the next few years will be laid off — casualties of environmental regulations and competition from cheaper energy sources.
Yet across the street from the coal piles and furnace, beneath dusty fields, another transformation is underway that could play a pivotal role in providing clean energy and replace some of those jobs.