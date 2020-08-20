Campus news

Dean’s List

Montclair State University — Taylor Brown, Business Administration major

Degree earned

Bates College — Alexander Ignatov graduated after majoring in politics and minoring in Russian and history. He is the son of Vladimir Y. Ignatov and Victoria A. Kantor, and a 2016 graduate of Trumbull High School.

Ignatov was inducted into the Bates Scholar-Athlete Society, an organization which honors graduating seniors who have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 or have received special nomination from the faculty for outstanding academic achievement in their junior and senior years, and who have participated in a varsity sport for a minimum of three years.