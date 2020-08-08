Campus News — Trumbull students recognized

Becker College — William Kayne was recognized with the Mathematics award at a virtual Academic Awards ceremony. He is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in Interactive Media Design, Computer Game Design concentration.

Dean’s List

Bates College — Alexander Ignatov, a senior majoring in politics and minoring in Russian and history. He is the son of Vladimir Y. Ignatov and Victoria A. Kantor and a 2016 graduate of Trumbull High School.

Hofstra University — John McCarthy, Madison McGee

Roger Williams University — Stephanie Borba, Vincent Carrafiello, Matthew Caruso, Brooklyn Cenatiempo, Tristan Haviland, Erin Kenney, Michael Mirmina, Jordan Pivarnik, Brendon Sica, Jake Stamos, Erica Woolen

University of the Sciences — Giovanna Cadella, a Doctor of Occupational Therapy student

Degree earned

Wartburg College — Cross Cannone, Bachelor of Arts in Interdepartmental: English/Health/Physical Ed. He is the son of Jay and Stephanie Cannone.

Provost's List

Hofstra University — Elisheva Brodie, Landon Marcovici