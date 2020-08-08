Campus News — Trumbull students recognized
Becker College — William Kayne was recognized with the Mathematics award at a virtual Academic Awards ceremony. He is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in Interactive Media Design, Computer Game Design concentration.
Dean’s List
Bates College — Alexander Ignatov, a senior majoring in politics and minoring in Russian and history. He is the son of Vladimir Y. Ignatov and Victoria A. Kantor and a 2016 graduate of Trumbull High School.
Hofstra University — John McCarthy, Madison McGee
Roger Williams University — Stephanie Borba, Vincent Carrafiello, Matthew Caruso, Brooklyn Cenatiempo, Tristan Haviland, Erin Kenney, Michael Mirmina, Jordan Pivarnik, Brendon Sica, Jake Stamos, Erica Woolen
University of the Sciences — Giovanna Cadella, a Doctor of Occupational Therapy student
Degree earned
Wartburg College — Cross Cannone, Bachelor of Arts in Interdepartmental: English/Health/Physical Ed. He is the son of Jay and Stephanie Cannone.
Provost's List
Hofstra University — Elisheva Brodie, Landon Marcovici