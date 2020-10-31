Campus News

Eastern Connecticut State University — First-time and transfer students enrolled for the fall semester are: Tara Burns, majoring in elementary education and business administration; Joseph DeCarlo, majoring in music; Sara DiVasto, majoring in biology and early childhood education; Owen Dion, majoring in psychology; Benjamin Giammattei, exploratory/undecided; Olivia Hogan, majoring in elementary education and English; Meghan Hurley, majoring in early childhood education and English; Natalie Lorenti, majoring in psychology and criminology; Matthew Lynch, exploratory/undecided; Andrew Saitta, majoring in biology; Sabrina Scaccia, majoring in elementary education and communication; Daniel Stocknoff, majoring in labor relations and human resource management; John Whitmeyer, majoring in business administration;