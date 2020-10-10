Campus News

Hamilton College — Grace Brophy matriculated as a first-year student. She is a graduate of Trumbull High School.

Hofstra University announces newest members of the Pride: Beau Dragone, Rowan Hanna, Nidhi Kuchikulla, Jack Pires

Dean’s list

Seton Hall University — Bowen Redgate, Elizabeth Sargent

Degree earned

Hofstra University — Elisheva Brodie, bachelor of business administration in legal studies in business and management; Gabriel Calderon, bachelor of arts in film studies and production; Emily Knight, Juris Doctor in Law; Gary Soules, Juris Doctor in Law