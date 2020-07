Campus News

Dean’s List

Western Connecticut State University — Magdalena Bassendowski, Management; Griffin D’Amato, Audio and Music Production; Skylar Jorge, Pre-Nursing; Sophie Leeds, Marketing; Andrew Lojko, Political Science; Tyrone McBurnie, Exploratory Studies; Alexis Reda, Musical Theatre; William Riczu, Communication; Erin Vawter, Nursing

Presidents List

University of Alabama — Matthew D'Amore

Western New England University — Lliam Christiano, pursuing a BA in Psychology; Madison Formanek is exploring majors in Business