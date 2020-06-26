Campus News

Arcadia University — Natalia Perez was recognized for Academic Excellence during Honors Convocation.

Curry College — Krysta Caltabiano has been inducted into Lambda Alpha, the Curry College Chapter of Alpha Phi Sigma, the National Criminal Justice Honor Society.

Dean’s List

Belmont University — Eliane Baijal, Nicole Cannone

Emerson College — Dylan McCaffery, majoring in Sports Communication and is a member of the Class of 2020

Georgia Institute of Technology — Anubhav Dhar

Ohio University — Shaye Manton, Francesca Tesei, Oliver Peters

Plymouth State University — Meghan Dobbs, Criminal Justice major

Susquehanna University — Caroline Chase, a Communications major in the class of 2022 and a graduate of Trumbull High School; Michael Nevins, a Communications major in the class of 2022 and a graduate of Trumbull High School; Allison Doran, a Psychology major in the class of 2023 and a graduate of Trumbull High School.

Degree earned

Assumption College — Emily Grillo, Bachelor's degree in Italian and English: Writing and Mass Communication; Emma Maguire, Bachelor's degree in Italian and Human Services and Rehabilitation Studies

Bowdoin College — Damini Singh, Bachelor of Arts degree in Computer Science and Mathematics

College of Charleston — Anjelika Servetas, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and a Bachelor of Science in Hospitality/Tourism Management; Kevin Halls, Bachelor of Science in Marketing

Susquehanna University — Paul Ouellette, BS in Finance. Ouellette graduated from St Joseph High School.

President’s List

College of Charleston — Angela Gorton, major is Undecided; Anjelika Servetas, majoring in Business Administration and Hospitality/Tourism Management; Sara Thornton, majoring in Spanish and Foreign Language Education